Retired brigadier general named senior advisor to UMaine president

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has named a retired brigadier general from Newburgh as senior advisor to the school’s president.

Diane Dunn is also University of Maine alumna.

Dunn has 33 years of military service.

She’ll be reporting to UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

School officials say she’ll be responsible for tracking, analyzing, and providing consultation and advice on university operational matters, strategic initiatives and policy.

Dunn was chief of staff of Maine Army National Guard from 2016 to 2020.

She was the first female general officer in the 200-year history of the guard and the first female to command a brigade with the guard.

She deployed to Afghanistan in 2009.

Dunn began her new role on Monday.

