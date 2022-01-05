Caribou Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy, possible runaway

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - The Caribou Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy who they say may be a runaway.

Police say 12-year-old Kaeven Keenan was last seen on December 28th.

he was wearing a red hoodie, a black jacket, and jeans with timberland boots.

Keenan is believed to possibly be in the caribou area.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Caribou Police at 493-3301.

