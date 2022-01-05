Advertisement

Nick Lamprecht leading Brewer Witches in senior season

Lamprecht plans to pursue junior or college hockey
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer senior center Nick Lamprecht is looking to bring the Witches a state championship in his last go-round before he tries to advance to junior or college hockey.

He said the Witches expect to go on the ice and win by playing hard, staying focused, and having fun.

Lamprecht said hockey is a way of life for him, all the way down to his long hair he’s had since second grade.

Playing for a team like the Witches makes it even better.

“There really is no offseason for me. It’s hockey year round. I’m constantly working on and off the ice. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be. It’s a family. It really is a family. All these people are so close. We really love each other,” said Lamprecht.

Lamprecht prides himself on playing well in both ends of the ice, whether scoring shorthanded goals to change the momentum of the game, breaking up back-door passes, or killing penalties.

“I like to consider myself a two-way center, power forward, maybe even sometimes a sniper. If I were to compare myself to an NHL player, I would probably say Patrice Bergeron. He’s my favorite with how he puts in effort on and off the ice and is a leader. The way he talks to people really motivates me,” said Lamprecht.

Lamprecht started playing hockey when he was five years old.

He said as soon as he laced up his first pair of skates, fireworks lit up in his eyes, and he immediately fell in love with the sport.

