Momo’s Cheesecakes bake to baking after struggling to get cream cheese

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A cream cheese shortage left Momo’s Cheesecakes in Ellsworth without its main ingredient for its famous cheesecakes for more than a week and a half.

But, good news, the famous Downeast cheesecake maker finally got back to baking Wednesday.

Momo’s says they were told by distributors that a cyber attack and lack of workers led to the shortage.

Momo’s normally bakes 100 cheesecakes a day, Monday through Friday, but without cream cheese, they haven’t baked anything since since late December.

Momo’s finally did get a cream cheese delivery Wednesday morning and says their customers have been more than understanding.

”Cream cheese from Philly was like, ‘We don’t have anymore.’ So, we were like, okay. So, we just kept trying and trying. They’d tell you, ‘Okay, we’ll bring it Monday.’ No Monday. ‘Bring it Tuesday.’ No Tuesday. Everybody’s like, ‘Don’t worry, it gives me a break for my waistline,’ and stuff like that,” said Brenda Ledezma, Momo’s Cheesecake.

Momo’s says the cheesecakes should be available for sale again on Saturday.

