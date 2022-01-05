Advertisement

Maine Legislature reconvenes for 1st time of new year

Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is reconvening its first session of the new year, which will use the same safety protocols as last year as COVID-19 continues to spread in the state.

As in last year, committee work will be done remotely and lawmakers will convene for votes.

Lawmakers are going to be considering more than 200 bills that were carried over along with more than 150 new bills.

Lawmakers convene for the first time Wednesday at the State House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
Police lights
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
A photo of Allen Ludden and Betty White displayed at the Lakewood Theater in Madison, Maine.
Betty White, Allen Ludden’s love story began in Maine
Robert Robinson Jr.
State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC
1,477 newly recorded coronavirus cases since Saturday

Latest News

There was a public hearing Tuesday via Zoom to discuss the proposal.
Portland explore idea of allowing non-citizens to vote
Mike Perkins
Perkins running for Maine State Senate
Max Linn
Max Linn, former U.S. Senate candidate from Maine, dies
University of Maine Farmington
Maine delegation wants college prep program funding back