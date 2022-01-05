Maine Legislature reconvenes for 1st time of new year

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is reconvening its first session of the new year, which will use the same safety protocols as last year as COVID-19 continues to spread in the state.

As in last year, committee work will be done remotely and lawmakers will convene for votes.

Lawmakers are going to be considering more than 200 bills that were carried over along with more than 150 new bills.

Lawmakers convene for the first time Wednesday at the State House.

