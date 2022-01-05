Advertisement

Maine has named new state auditor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine has named a new state auditor.

Jacob Norton will fill the position after Matthew Dunlap stepped down in October after he failed two exams needed to become a certified public accountant.

That’s a requirement for the job he was elected to.

Norton previously served 13 years in the Office of the State Auditor, most recently in the role of principal auditor.

Maine statute grants the president of the Maine Senate the authority to appoint the state auditor should the position become vacant when the Maine legislature is not in session.

