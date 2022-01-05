Maine CDC adds COVID testing to Augusta Armory offerings

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC’s success using the Augusta Armory as a vaccination clinic has them expanding the facility’s usage.

It will now be a testing site, too.

Dr. Nirav Shah acknowledged Wednesday afternoon that testing is really hard to come by in Maine and across the U.S.

The drive-thru testing site in Augusta will use PCR tests and be appointment only.

It opens Monday.

“We’re going to be doing testing at the Armory on days when we’re not, generally speaking, on days where we are not doing vaccinations. That schedule will change as events are needed at the Armory and that space is being used. But generally, we are hoping to offer testing at the Armory on days where we are not offering vaccination,” said Shah.

Shah said there are efforts underway to add more testing sites all over the state.

He says some parts of Maine are like a desert when it comes to access.

