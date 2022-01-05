Advertisement

Maine CDC adds COVID testing to Augusta Armory offerings

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC’s success using the Augusta Armory as a vaccination clinic has them expanding the facility’s usage.

It will now be a testing site, too.

Dr. Nirav Shah acknowledged Wednesday afternoon that testing is really hard to come by in Maine and across the U.S.

The drive-thru testing site in Augusta will use PCR tests and be appointment only.

It opens Monday.

“We’re going to be doing testing at the Armory on days when we’re not, generally speaking, on days where we are not doing vaccinations. That schedule will change as events are needed at the Armory and that space is being used. But generally, we are hoping to offer testing at the Armory on days where we are not offering vaccination,” said Shah.

Shah said there are efforts underway to add more testing sites all over the state.

He says some parts of Maine are like a desert when it comes to access.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
A photo of Allen Ludden and Betty White displayed at the Lakewood Theater in Madison, Maine.
Betty White, Allen Ludden’s love story began in Maine
Police lights
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
Omicron variant
Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine
Robert Robinson Jr.
State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man

Latest News

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
Health officials disagree on best way to administer at-home COVID-19 tests
Dewitt was 99.
Aroostook County broadcast pioneer Dewey Dewitt dies
Fatal 2020 crash in Crawford, Maine
Greenfield Township man indicted for fatal 2020 crash
Ambulance
Facing EMT shortage, Maine county to pay for training