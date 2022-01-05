Advertisement

Hermon’s Maddie Lebel signs with St. Joseph’s women’s basketball

Versatile guard chooses Monks
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon guard Maddie Lebel signed to play her college basketball with the St. Joseph’s Monks.

She describes herself as an attacking guard who can pass to create shots for her teammates.

She credited Hawks nation to helping her get to a point that she’s wanted to reach for a long time.

Lebel saw playing at the next level become more of a reality as she fielded interest from college coaches.

“It was really surprising to me, but it made me feel really excited and happy that all my hard work has finally been paying off,” said Lebel.

Lebel has unfinished business with Hermon as she and the Hawks try to bring a Gold Ball back to their school. She was a state runner-up as a sophomore in 2020.

As for her future with the Monks, she’s excited to join a guard-oriented team in Standish as she studies to start a career in elementary education.

