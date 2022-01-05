Health officials disagree on best way to administer at-home COVID-19 tests

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some of Maine’s top health experts disagree about how to best administer at-home COVID-19 tests.

By now, many of us are familiar with the nose swab that the rapid tests are centered around.

Recently, some health professionals have suggested adding an extra throat swab as well.

That’s based on the increase in sore throat symptoms associated with the omicron variant.

The FDA recently issued guidance advising everyone to follow the instructions as written, citing safety concerns.

Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC, has a more nuanced take.

“Individuals have to make a decision that’s best for them. The US CDC has indicated that the nasal specimen still remains effective. There is no clear and right answer here now, I’ll tell you if it were me, I would go with the back of the throat but other individuals may decide to go with the nose,” said Shah.

“I would encourage any member of the public to follow the instructions that they have on the antigen packet that they have. The test that they have and that they’re using has been designed for the instructions that accompany the test. And over time, if it becomes clear that we should be doing routine throat swabbing with antigen tests, the instructions for the tests will change,” said Dr. Gavin Ducker, Northern Light Medical Group co-president.

Matt Marston, vice president of Pharmacy at Northern Light, offered some advice on getting more accurate test results, separate from any swab.

He says you should test based on your symptoms, or lack thereof.

Marston says rapid tests are best for those already showing symptoms, while PCR tests are better for asymptomatic testing.

That could include pre- or post-travel, or testing after a close contact.

