Greenfield Township man indicted for fatal 2020 crash

Fatal 2020 crash in Crawford, Maine
Fatal 2020 crash in Crawford, Maine(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Greenfield Township man was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury Wednesday for fatal crash in 2020.

Nicholas Cota, who was 20 at the time of the crash, is charged with manslaughter.

According to Maine State Police, on the morning of Nov. 16, Cota was driving a tractor-trailer hauling tissue paper on Route 9 in Crawford when he collided with a box truck hauling milk.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say failure to stay in the proper lane and speed appeared to be factors in the crash.

