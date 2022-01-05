Facing EMT shortage, Maine county to pay for training

WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) - In an effort to hire more EMTs amid staffing shortages, Lincoln County is offering to pay for the training costs.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens asked county commissioners to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay the tuition for an upcoming EMT course in Boothbay. Commissioners unanimously approved that plan.

“No doubt a lot of the employees are working extra overtime hours, and it’s really putting a lot of stress on their systems, but they are meeting the need and getting more EMTs licensed and available and hopefully hired on will hopefully relieve that and prevent burn-out,” Stevens said.

Aurel Marks started as an EMT and is now a paramedic. She said she has worked long hours but encouraged anyone interesting in becoming an EMT to sign up.

“Love it, love it. I would recommend it to anyone who likes maybe a little bit of adrenaline rush, likes medicine, likes to care for people. Sometimes it’s stressful but if you have the personality to deal with people from all different walks of life then it’s the perfect job,” Marks.

The course offered through United Ambulance costs $1,200 per student and students wanting a subsidy must live in Lincoln County.

The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 14. Click here for more information about the class in Boothbay and other upcoming courses offered by United Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.