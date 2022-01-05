Court sides with Maine over replacement of aging bridge

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A federal court has sided with the state of Maine in a court case about whether to replace an aging bridge over the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham.

Some preservationists in Maine, calling themselves The Friends of Frank J. Wood Bridge, want to save and rehabilitate the bridge.

The Times Record reports the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled Tuesday in favor of Maine, which wants to replace the bridge.

