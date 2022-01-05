Belfast City Council discusses COVID-19 response

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast City Councilors discussed changes to their COVID-19 response policies and mask requirements for city workers in a meeting Tuesday night.

The proposed changes are in line with the CDC’s latest guidelines, and relate to mask-wearing at all times, adjusting quarantine and isolation timeframes, and more.

The city has recently been meeting remotely and has required mask-wearing when in-person since the latest guidelines were passed in September.

“The policies are pretty clear,” said Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders. “And the people really don’t have an option not to follow the policies. Overriding consensus is that all City of Belfast employees, no matter what their status, have to wear a mask inside, outside, on working hours, anywhere. That’s pretty much what this says. While they’re at work, they have to wear a mask. If they go to the gas station, they have to wear a mask; regardless of location it says. I like that.”

The council will hold a meeting Wednesday night at 7:30 where they’re expected to finalize the changes.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.