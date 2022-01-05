Advertisement

Bangor School Department offering Pre-K learning program complete with computer

Apple
Apple(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you the parent of a soon to be kindergartener?

The Bangor School Department is offering a free program that will get your child ready to learn - and give them a computer.

The free grant funded project is targeted toward low-income and English-learning families whose students start this coming fall.

Your child will be provided the computer with software to use for 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week.

At the end of the program, the family can keep the computer.

“It’s a very good opportunity for families, and truly the only commitment is 15 minutes, five days a week to do these activities. And the activities are things that we’d be doing in our pre-K program anyway. They’d be learning letters and sounds and colors and learning how to self regulate, and, you know, make good choices and just all the things that we want them to be able to be any successful in kindergarten with,” said Dr. Kathy Harris-Smedberg, Bangor School Department assistant superintendent.

The program can also help with internet connectivity for free if needed.

You can sign up here.

