Bangor to host ARPA Funds Listening Session Wednesday night

The money must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent before the end of 2026.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have an idea on how you’d like Penobscot County to spend nearly $30 million? Wednesday night, you’ll have your chance.

Bangor City Hall is hosting an American Rescue Plan Act listening session Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Penobscot County was awarded $29.5 million through the act signed by President Biden last March.

Bangor received $20 million of that. Other towns’ allocations (linked here) are based on their population.

The money must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent before the end of 2026.

There are certain limitations on how the funds can be used - for example, they cannot be used to reduce net tax revenue. A full list is accessible here.

There are also listening sessions scheduled in Brewer, Old Town, East Millinocket, Newport, Lincoln and virtually on Zoom over the next month.

