Bangor fire victims suffered from smoke inhalation, spokesperson says

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are learning new information Wednesday about a fire in Bangor that killed three homeless men a month ago.

The fire happened at a boarded up vacant house on Union Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 5.

A spokesperson for the Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed Wednesday to TV5 that 28-year-old Tim Tuttle, 31-year-old Dylan Smith, and 56-year-old Andrew Allen all suffered from smoke inhalation.

However, they say autopsies are still incomplete and pending further tests.

Two people were able to escape the home thanks to the help of a person passing by and firefighters .

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It was the deadliest fire in Maine since 2016.

