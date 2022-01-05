Advertisement

Bangor fire victims suffered from smoke inhalation, spokesperson says

The fire happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 on Union Street near the intersection...
The fire happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 on Union Street near the intersection of Sanford Street.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are learning new information Wednesday about a fire in Bangor that killed three homeless men a month ago.

The fire happened at a boarded up vacant house on Union Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 5.

A spokesperson for the Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed Wednesday to TV5 that 28-year-old Tim Tuttle, 31-year-old Dylan Smith, and 56-year-old Andrew Allen all suffered from smoke inhalation.

However, they say autopsies are still incomplete and pending further tests.

Two people were able to escape the home thanks to the help of a person passing by and firefighters .

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It was the deadliest fire in Maine since 2016.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
A photo of Allen Ludden and Betty White displayed at the Lakewood Theater in Madison, Maine.
Betty White, Allen Ludden’s love story began in Maine
Police lights
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
Omicron variant
Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine
Robert Robinson Jr.
State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
The Fire Marshal's Office is continuing to investigate.
Fire that killed Chelsea woman ruled accidental
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Maine Legislature reconvenes for 1st time of new year
UPDATE: Missing Caribou boy has been found safe.