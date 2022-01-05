Advertisement

Aroostook County broadcast pioneer Dewey Dewitt dies

Dewitt was 99 years old.
Dewitt was 99.
Dewitt was 99.(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County broadcast pioneer has passed away.

Dewey Dewitt started working in radio in Houlton in 1951, and was also at WAGM-TV when the station signed on.

In fact, he was the first person seen on WAGM-TV in 1956.

Dewitt also made quite a mark when it came to high school sports.

He did play-by-play for thousands of games.

Dewitt was 99 years old.

