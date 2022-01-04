Washington County woman charged with murdering ex-boyfriend to be held without bail

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Perry woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend made her first court appearance Monday in Ellsworth District Court.

40-year-old Danielle Wheeler, who appeared remotely from Washington County Jail, will be held without bail until her next appearance in March.

Wheeler was arrested last Thursday after the shooting death of 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon of Eastport on December 26th.

“The court has reviewed the affidavit and is satisfied at this point that there is probable cause,” said the judge presiding over the case. “Court will order that the defendant be held pending a Harnish bail hearing. That hearing will be scheduled upon request of counsel.”

Wheeler’s next scheduled court appearance is on March 22nd.

