Advertisement

Washington County woman charged with murdering ex-boyfriend to be held without bail

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Perry woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend made her first court appearance Monday in Ellsworth District Court.

40-year-old Danielle Wheeler, who appeared remotely from Washington County Jail, will be held without bail until her next appearance in March.

Wheeler was arrested last Thursday after the shooting death of 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon of Eastport on December 26th.

“The court has reviewed the affidavit and is satisfied at this point that there is probable cause,” said the judge presiding over the case. “Court will order that the defendant be held pending a Harnish bail hearing. That hearing will be scheduled upon request of counsel.”

Wheeler’s next scheduled court appearance is on March 22nd.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car headed in...
Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly Bristol crash
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise, slightly, according to the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations trending upward, Maine CDC says
Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III, from Fairfield, welcomed their son, Jesse, into the world at...
Multiple babies born on New Year’s Day 2022 in Maine hospitals
(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
Handcuffs graphic
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
Hartt Transportation sold to Canadian-based company.
Bangor trucking company sold to Canadian buyer
"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022