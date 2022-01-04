Advertisement

Vaccine clinics Wednesday in Penobscot, Piscataquis counties

Jan. 5 vaccine clinics
Jan. 5 vaccine clinics(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Helping Hands is partnering with Community Pharmacies and Maine Emergency Management Services to host the clinics.

The first will be at The Commons in Dover-Foxcroft from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Then at the Dexter Town Hall from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

These clinics are for those 18 and older and will offer both COVID vaccines and boosters.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
Handcuffs graphic
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
Missing Naples man
Police confirm missing man’s car found in Little Androscoggin River
Greenville Developers told to restart permit process
Greenville Developers will have to get new permits

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Robert Robinson Jr.
State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man
Bull Moose
Maine-based Bull Moose sold to employees
Missing Naples man
Divers searching for body of missing Maine man in Little Androscoggin River