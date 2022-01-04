Vaccine clinics Wednesday in Penobscot, Piscataquis counties

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Helping Hands is partnering with Community Pharmacies and Maine Emergency Management Services to host the clinics.

The first will be at The Commons in Dover-Foxcroft from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Then at the Dexter Town Hall from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

These clinics are for those 18 and older and will offer both COVID vaccines and boosters.

