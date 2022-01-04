Advertisement

TV5 humane society story sparks coincidental connection

Golden retrievers from 2021 story adopted
Golden retrievers from 2021 story adopted
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 4, 2022
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Last spring, we told you about a 7-year-old from Hermon who asked Santa for a job to help animals.

Donnie Veneziano’s wish came true, and he started working at the Bangor Humane Society as an animal care helper.

We aired that story again as part of our 2021 favorites, and a couple from Old Town recognized two of the dogs.

Mary DeVore and her husband adopted golden retrievers Cinnamon and Rosebud back in March.

Mary says they went in looking for a small dog, but the bonded pair of retrievers won her heart.

”I’ve always loved animals, and anybody that loves animals, I’m a big supporter of, and I think it’s great to teach them responsibility when they’re little that you have to clean up after them, and like he said, he didn’t like the mopping and sweeping, well, it’s not all fun,” said DeVore.

The DeVores were living on their farm in Kingman when a fire destroyed their home in November.

Right now, they’re renting a trailer in Old Town and are looking forward to letting all three of their dogs run around outside soon.

