State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENE, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for your help in finding a wanted man from Greene.
Police say 41-year-old Robert Robinson Jr. is wanted on felony domestic violence charges after he assaulted a woman.
They say Robinson could be driving a black Chevy Silverado crew cab pickup and frequenting the Androscoggin County area.
If you have information or if you come into contact with him, call State Police at 624-7076.
