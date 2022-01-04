Advertisement

Qualifying Maine residents can temporarily defer collection of homestead property taxes

Property taxes
Property taxes(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Maine residents can now temporarily defer collection of homestead property taxes.

The program will allow qualifying Mainers to temporarily put off paying property taxes during which time the taxes will be paid by the state.

A lien will be placed upon the property.

Once the applicant exits the program or is found to no longer be eligible, the deferred taxes and interest will be due.

To qualify, you must be receiving a homestead exemption.

You must be at least 65 years of age or unemployed due to disability.

Applicants must also have an income of less than $40,000.

You can visit your local assessing department to apply.

To qualify for this deferral, applicants must meet the following requirements:

• The taxpayer must be receiving a homestead exemption

• A taxpayer must be 65 years of age or older or is unable to be employed by reason of disability on April 1st of the year in which the claim is filed

• The taxpayer has income of less than $40,000 for the calendar year immediately preceding the calendar year in which the claim is filed

• The taxpayer, if an individual, has liquid assets of less than $50,000 or, in the case of 2 or more individuals filing a claim jointly, all the individuals together have liquid assets of less than $75,000

• The property must not have an existing municipal lien against it

