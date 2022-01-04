More than $100 million in federal emergency rental assistance issued to Maine landlords on behalf of their tenants

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than $100 million in federal emergency rental assistance has been given to Maine landlords on behalf of their tenants.

MaineHousing says it has helped more than 17,000 Maine renters weather the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The funding has helped more than 17,000 households, including more than 18,000 children.

Funding for the program is ongoing and will continue to be distributed to those in need well into 2022.

Eligible tenants may receive up to 18 months of rent payments or receive financial help paying utility bills if facing a pandemic-related financial hardship.

Those facing eviction proceedings are also being encouraged to apply to the ERA program through their local community action agency.

