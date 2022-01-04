Mild Wednesday! Late AM Freezing Rain Followed By Rain

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to move off into the Atlantic losing its hold on the region. This has allowed cloud cover across the north to spread towards the coast. This will be the case through the rest of the night. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Lows will be in the teens & 20s.

A disturbance moving northeastwards up the east coast will bring us our next shot of precipitation by late Wednesday morning. Cold air at the surface north & west of I-95 will lead to the threat of freezing rain that could produce a glaze of ice. Along, south & east of I-95, surface temperatures will be warm enough that all rain can be expected. Showers will continue into the early evening and will gradually come to an end from west to east. Mild temperatures tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 30s north to the mid to upper 40s from the Interstate towards the coast. Winds will be out of the south around 10-25 mph.

Window of freezing rain late Wednesday morning for areas north & west of I-95. A light glaze of ice will be possible making for a few slick roads. (WABI)

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a low-pressure system moving out of the Great Lakes will slide to our north. This will bring the potential of light snow across northern locations. Accumulations for most will be less than an inch. Clouds will be decreasing for Thursday with highs in the 30s.

Still watching the potential of accumulating snow by Friday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for the potential. Models have come into greater agreement that there will be snow on Friday. Heaviest snow as of now is expected from the Midcoast towards Downeast locations. Snow will be lighter & less intense the farther inland you go. Some spots in the mountains may only see flurries. Still some uncertainty with the exact track and placement of the heaviest snow. More updates to come over the next few days.

Models have come into greater agreement that snow will be likely Friday. Heaviest snow will be along the coast. (WABI)

Heaviest snow & highest totals are expected for the coast and especially across parts of Downeast areas. Lighter snow the farther north & west you go. Snowfall map will be out Wednesday. (WABI)

A cold front by Sunday could bring another mix of rain & snow to the region. MUCH colder air arrives by early next week. Tuesday could have highs in the single digits above & below zero.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Lows in the teens & 20s with a SW wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving by late morning. A period of freezing rain will be possible north & west of the Interstate until early afternoon. A glaze of ice will be possible. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Light AM snow showers in the mountains. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the potential of snow. Heaviest snow likely for coastal locations. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Another cold day with highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers to start changing over to rain. Highs ranging from freezing to close to 40°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TUESDAY: COLD! Mostly sunny with highs in the single digits.

