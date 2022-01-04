Maine men’s hockey set to return after COVID-19 cancellations

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are set to finally return to the ice for the second half after COVID-19 within their program canceled last week’s Penn State road trip.

Black Bears to host Alaska Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday (WABI)

Head Coach Ben Barr is confident they’ll be ready to host Alaska Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday nights, given Maine’s had four player return in the last two days, and the Nanooks have already traveled east for the series.

“I think we’ll be fine. The challenge for us will be making sure we get the rust off of some of these guys who have been in the can for the last five to 10 days. I think we owe it to our players to do everything we can to get on the ice to play games. They’re ready to go, and we’re excited about it,” said Barr.

Now that the Black Bears can compete again, the focus shifts to how the team can build a stronger run in its schedule after a 2-11-4 start. The Fairbanks series is the last non-conference set of the year, and Barr wants to see more growth from the lineup.

“It’s night and day from Game 1 to that last game we played against Union. We need four or five more guys to take a step in this second half. If we do that, the results will be there. I firmly believe that,” said Barr.

Barr added that the focus remains winning every time the team steps on the ice, but there are other off-ice factors to building a competitive program. Friday’s puck drop is at 7:37 p.m., while Saturday’s tilt with Fairbanks will start at 7:05 p.m.

