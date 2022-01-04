Maine CF awards $3.5 million in scholarships in 2021

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community Foundation awarded over $3.5 million in scholarships to more than 900 students in 2021.

Tuesday is the first day Maine CF is accepting scholarship applications for 2022.

Most community fund scholarships are offered statewide or by county.

Maine CF scholarships help recipients pursue post-secondary education as undergraduates, graduate students or adult learners.

”We are really invested in Maine students, all the way up to adult learners going back to school. And we’re just committed to making education accessible to all Mainers regardless of their age or their financial ability to pay,” said Liz Fickett, Maine CF director of Grants and scholarship

For more information or to fill out a scholarship application, visit https://www.mainecf.org/.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.