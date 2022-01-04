Advertisement

Maine CF awards $3.5 million in scholarships in 2021

Maine Community Foundation
Maine Community Foundation(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community Foundation awarded over $3.5 million in scholarships to more than 900 students in 2021.

Tuesday is the first day Maine CF is accepting scholarship applications for 2022.

Most community fund scholarships are offered statewide or by county.

Maine CF scholarships help recipients pursue post-secondary education as undergraduates, graduate students or adult learners.

”We are really invested in Maine students, all the way up to adult learners going back to school. And we’re just committed to making education accessible to all Mainers regardless of their age or their financial ability to pay,” said Liz Fickett, Maine CF director of Grants and scholarship

For more information or to fill out a scholarship application, visit https://www.mainecf.org/.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
Police lights
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC
1,477 newly recorded coronavirus cases since Saturday
Woman charged in Perry murder makes initial court appearance
Washington County woman charged with murdering ex-boyfriend to be held without bail

Latest News

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter
Bangor homeless shelter, warming centers seeing increased attendance during cold weather
Golden retrievers from 2021 story adopted
TV5 humane society story sparks coincidental connection
KC-46
101st Air Refueling Wing hopes to bring KC-46 fleet to Bangor
New addition to Bangor Mall continues transition.
Bangor Mall transition continues with axe throwing night club