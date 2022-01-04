Advertisement

Maine-based Bull Moose sold to employees

Bull Moose
Bull Moose
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Longtime Maine-based music retailer Bull Moose is being sold to its 140 employees.

Bull Moose said in a news release Tuesday that founder Brett Wickard will stay on as interim CEO and chair of the board during the transition.

Employees were notified during a companywide meeting.

Eligible employees will be granted stock ownership by Bull Moose’s ESOP Trust, which owns 100% of Bull Moose after buying out Wickard. Employee owners will be represented by an ESOP Committee, to whom the Board of Directors will report.

“As we’ve grown over the decades, it’s always been a collaborative effort. Our team is local, loyal, and hardworking and together we’ve built one of Northern New England’s greatest brands from the ground up. I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Wickard said in a statement. “Maintaining local ownership will continue Bull Moose’s mission to connect, inspire, and entertain folks with our inexpensive, fun, collectible stuff.”

The chain has 11 locations in Maine and New Hampshire.

Wickard opened the first store in Brunswick in 1989 when he was a student at Bowdoin College.

