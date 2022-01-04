Local health expert talks Pfizer COVID-19 booster authorization for children 12 and older

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In another step to take on the coronavirus, the FDA today approved Pfizer’s booster shot for children as young as 12.

Local health officials tell TV5 this is the news many of their patients have been waiting for.

Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis says the continued expansion of eligibility from the FDA on Pfizer’s vaccine series shows the confidence in what it can provide people.

“There’s a lot of parents out there who have been asking us, you know, listen, everybody else in my family has already gotten their booster, but my 13-year-old has not,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health. “And so, now that allows us to give those booster shots to those who are 12 and older. That’s welcome news, as well as the change in being able to give a third dose to children who are immunocompromised and over the age of five. Also, then if we talk about adults, if it’s only been five months since they received their Pfizer dose, the second dose of their Pfizer original series, they are eligible so that just adds just another category of individuals who can get that added protection. And that’s so much needed now, particularly as we brace for what Omicron can cause in the state of Maine.”

Jarvis says he expects the spread of the Omicron variant to ramp up in the days ahead following recent holiday gatherings.

The FDA approval is not the final step.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.

