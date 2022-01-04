Advertisement

Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what could happen if the U.S. government defaults on its debt.(WEAU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after admitting he lied to the government.

51-year-old Jeffrey Street met with agents from the U.S. Department of Labor and the General Services Administration in 2016.

During the interview, Street falsely claimed that his company did not pay its workers overtime in cash at regular rates, instead using a payroll check.

Investigators later found that Street knowingly paid his employees their overtime in cash at their regular rates.

Street will be sentenced after an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office is complete.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car headed in...
Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly Bristol crash
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise, slightly, according to the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations trending upward, Maine CDC says
Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III, from Fairfield, welcomed their son, Jesse, into the world at...
Multiple babies born on New Year’s Day 2022 in Maine hospitals
(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st

Latest News

Handcuffs graphic
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
Woman charged in Perry murder makes initial court appearance
Washington County woman charged with murdering ex-boyfriend to be held without bail
Hartt Transportation sold to Canadian-based company.
Bangor trucking company sold to Canadian buyer
"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022