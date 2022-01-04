Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after admitting he lied to the government.

51-year-old Jeffrey Street met with agents from the U.S. Department of Labor and the General Services Administration in 2016.

During the interview, Street falsely claimed that his company did not pay its workers overtime in cash at regular rates, instead using a payroll check.

Investigators later found that Street knowingly paid his employees their overtime in cash at their regular rates.

Street will be sentenced after an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office is complete.

