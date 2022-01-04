Advertisement

Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine

Omicron variant
Omicron variant(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is an expectation among area health officials that a wave of coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant will come to Maine soon.

Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis says Maine typically sees a lag of around one month behind the rest of nation.

Jarvis says because this variant is more transmissible, that lag time will be much shorter.

“So, I do suspect that after the holidays and seeing where around the country on these, these higher levels of Omicron spreads, that that we’ll start talking about that Omicron is hitting that 30% mark here in Maine, and then maybe even higher, probably by this week or next week,” said Jarvis.

Hospitalizations have remained at near all-time highs across the state.

Northern Light is receiving assistance from teams from both the National Guard and FEMA to lighten the load.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
Handcuffs graphic
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC
1,477 newly recorded coronavirus cases since Saturday
Woman charged in Perry murder makes initial court appearance
Washington County woman charged with murdering ex-boyfriend to be held without bail

Latest News

KC-46
101st Air Refueling Wing hopes to bring KC-46 fleet to Bangor
New addition to Bangor Mall continues transition.
Bangor Mall transition continues with axe throwing night club
Mild Tomorrow With The Chance Of Rain
Property taxes
Qualifying Maine residents can temporarily defer collection of homestead property taxes