Advertisement

Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth police arrested a man charged with three counts of drug trafficking Thursday.

25-year-old Austin Hamilton of Ellsworth was wanted for a bail violation.

During a search of his car, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, as well as over $2,700 in suspected drug proceeds.

Hamilton was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car headed in...
Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly Bristol crash
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise, slightly, according to the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations trending upward, Maine CDC says
Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III, from Fairfield, welcomed their son, Jesse, into the world at...
Multiple babies born on New Year’s Day 2022 in Maine hospitals
(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
Woman charged in Perry murder makes initial court appearance
Washington County woman charged with murdering ex-boyfriend to be held without bail
Hartt Transportation sold to Canadian-based company.
Bangor trucking company sold to Canadian buyer
"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022