Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth police arrested a man charged with three counts of drug trafficking Thursday.
25-year-old Austin Hamilton of Ellsworth was wanted for a bail violation.
During a search of his car, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, as well as over $2,700 in suspected drug proceeds.
Hamilton was taken to Hancock County Jail.
