Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth police arrested a man charged with three counts of drug trafficking Thursday.

25-year-old Austin Hamilton of Ellsworth was wanted for a bail violation.

During a search of his car, officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, as well as over $2,700 in suspected drug proceeds.

Hamilton was taken to Hancock County Jail.

