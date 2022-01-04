Dry & Chilly This Afternoon, Rain & Snow Arrives Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with the bulk of the clouds across the north as a disturbance passes north of the state. Temperatures will climb to the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere for highs this afternoon. Some clouds will move into the region tonight as high pressure moves to our east. With more cloudiness in place tonight, temperatures won’t be quite as cold as what we felt this morning. Expect overnight lows to drop to the teens to near 20° for most spots with a few spots across the north dipping to the upper single digits.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes Wednesday morning will track eastward toward New England as the day progresses. A southerly wind ahead of the system will usher warmer air into the region. Precipitation with this system looks to arrive around noontime or so for most spots and continue through the evening hours. Precipitation will start as snow or mixed rain/snow showers across the north and mainly rain showers closer to Bangor and coastal areas. As temperatures climb, any snow or mixed rain/snow will likely change to all rain for many locations around Greenville to Millinocket southward while areas to the north like see precipitation staying as rain/snow mix. Temperatures will reach the mid-30s across much of the north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Precipitation is expected to taper off later Wednesday evening followed by drier weather for Thursday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Friday as we focus on the potential of accumulating snow to end the week. Low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic region Friday morning is forecast to track northeast as the day progresses. The question is.... how close to New England does the storm come? Some of the data brings the storm closer to the New England coastline which would result in a heavier snowfall while some of the other data is taking the storm further offshore, resulting in a lighter snowfall. Despite the differences in the storm track right now, I think there is enough agreement in the data that we should at least see a light to possibly moderate snowfall Friday, with the heaviest snow falling along and to the south and east of I-95. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next couple days as we will be watching the data and have updates on the storm track as it gets closer.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 16°-25°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 9°-21°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon snow and rain showers across the north, rain showers elsewhere. Milder with highs in the mid-30s north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Snow likely. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

