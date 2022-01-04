Divers searching for body of missing Maine man in Little Androscoggin River

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police divers were searching the Little Androscoggin River Tuesday for the body of a missing Naples man.

Mark Conley, 67, was reported missing after he did not show up for a family gathering on Christmas.

Conley’s vehicle was spotted in the river Monday afternoon when someone spotted a damaged guardrail in Auburn.

Investigators said the driver’s side window was broken, but Conley’s body was not in the car.

State police said a ping of his cellphone put his last possible location in the Lewiston-Auburn area on Christmas Eve.

