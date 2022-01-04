Advertisement

Betty White, Allen Ludden’s love story began in Maine

A photo of Allen Ludden and Betty White displayed at the Lakewood Theater in Madison, Maine.
A photo of Allen Ludden and Betty White displayed at the Lakewood Theater in Madison, Maine.(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Betty White and Allen Ludden’s love story began right here in Maine.

It was hard to deny White’s infectious personality and ability to make us laugh about love.

In a 2014 interview with White, when asked if she would remarry she said, “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?”

Well what if we told you she fell in love with the best right here at the Lakewood Theatre in Madison, Maine?

“They came here during summer stock. They stopped in Cape Cod first and then they came here and they were really good friends and then that’s when their romance really started to bud,” said Katie Quinn, vice president.

Picture it: Madison, Maine summer of 1962, a young Betty.

White fell in love while acting with her co-star Ludden at The Lakewood Theater.

“It was like a resort. And you came and stayed and you stayed on the grounds and had his three sons and dogs and they kind of just blossomed,” said Quinn.

The lovebirds originally met on set of Ludden’s game show “Password.”

“I said no for a year. I wasted a whole year of time we could have had together. I might have been a pretty big game player but I was a dumb lady,” said White during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

But it could’ve been the magic in Madison that brought the two together while starring in “Critics Choice.”

White never remarried after Ludden passed in 1981, but the curtain on their love story will never close at Lakewood Theater.

“It definitely was this weird little thing in the middle of nowhere that people came from the cities and escaped and and we were lucky enough to be a part of it,” said Quinn.

