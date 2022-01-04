Advertisement

Bangor trucking company sold to Canadian buyer

Hartt Transportation sold to Canadian-based company.
Hartt Transportation sold to Canadian-based company.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A longtime Bangor trucking company is now under Canadian ownership.

Hartt Transportation Systems is now owned entirely by Winnipeg-based Bison Transport.

Bison announced the acquisition in a statement Monday. Their ownership began last Friday.

Hartt Transportation was founded in 1948 and had remained a family-owned business for 73 years.

One of the largest trucking companies in the Northeast, Hartt runs more than 360 tractors and 2100 trailers.

According to statements from Hartt and Bison ownership, Hartt’s employees are expected to be retained.

No financial terms have been made public.

