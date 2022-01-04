Bangor Mall transition continues with axe throwing night club

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The transformation of the Bangor Mall from what people in the area used to know continues in the form of a new night club and entertainment location that hopes to offer something for everyone.

The owner told Brian Sullivan Tuesday their target demographic is people ages 6 to 96.

“This is G-Force Entertainment, so by day, we’ve got everything from laser tag. We’ve got our arcade, we have axe throwing, arm wrestling. We have cornhole. We have our full restaurant. We have a full menu, and our restaurant we have a full bar, and we also have 31 beers on tap,” said Brian Plavnick, G-Force Entertainment co-owner.

G-Force is located near the former Sears. They’ve transformed four store spaces to fit their needs, including where Olympia Sports used to be.

“It was a big undertaking because before, there was no plumbing here for a restaurant. It took us eight months,” said Plavnick.

Now up and running, it’s kid friendly by day and geared toward adults at night.

The latest addition to the new life of the mall.

“This is what malls are turning into across the country are entertainment places, places for people who need to go to do things. Most everything else people do online these days,” said Plavnick. “Or you want to do axe throwing. Well, you’re not going to do that online. You need to go and do that. You know, you’re not going to drink online. You’re not going to go out to eat online, so those are places you need to go.”

Plavnick hopes this shift continues.

“I just I think that the mall needs to embrace that a little bit more. And look at that. Look at some of the smaller things in the area, some of the small mom and pop companies that do crafts, and you know, that sort of stuff is is what these things are turning into,” said Plavnick.

From the arcade, to the axe throwing, and add in the night club, the goal is to carve out a go-to spot in the area.

“In this particular area, there really isn’t that much to do for nightclubs, for people to go out and dance. And it’s all, you know, mostly your regular bars. It’s the same kind of music. So, there’s not the diversity that we’re going to be offering at this location. It’s completely different. So, those that want what we have, they’re going to come here, and then there’s other places, plenty of other places in the area, for other people to go that they like,” said Plavnick.

Wednesday night, G-Force will host an open house for their Axe Throwing League.

You can stop by, try some free pizza, and learn all about it.

League play starts next week.

