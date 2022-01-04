Advertisement

Bangor homeless shelter, warming centers seeing increased attendance during cold weather

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures dropping the past few days, the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter and other local warming centers have seen an increase in attendance.

The shelter opened its warming center in November for the cold winter ahead.

The center opens at 6:00 every night and provides meals at night and in the morning for those who stay.

It has room for 24 people and is first-come, first-serve.

If the shelter is at capacity, they’ll refer people to the city’s other warming centers at the Brick Church and Mansion Church.

Executive Director Boyd Kronholm says the centers are a necessity during Maine’s most frigid months.

”We’re trying to get as many people in to get warm as possible. We opened this up - this is our fourth season - really for life safety for these really cold nights like last night and tonight, and even colder that’s coming down the pike, to stop people from freezing to death, to stop people from trying to seek warmth in abandoned buildings and parking garages and things like that,” said Kronholm.

Staff at the shelter is mix of volunteer and paid and has been hit hard during the pandemic.

You can find more information at BangorAreaShelter.org

