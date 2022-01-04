Advertisement

1,477 newly recorded coronavirus cases since Saturday

1,48,217 total recored cases since pandemic began according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - We are now one week past the Christmas holiday and coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.

The newest numbers from the Maine CDC show 1,477 new cases since Saturday.

There are also 25 additional deaths although it’s unclear if those are from the past few days or from past vital records reviews.

4,115 new COVID vaccinations were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboad.

3,293 of them were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot Count showing 171 new cases since Saturday.

Kennebec County with 128 new cases.

63 in Knox, 56 in Somerset, 42 in Waldo and 40 in Hancock counties.

The Maine CDC says there are 369 people in the hospital with the virus.

There are 113 people in intensive care.

54 are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 52 open critical care beds in the state.

For a list of curent vaccination sites and testing resources, log onto https://www.wabi.tv/2021/12/21/covid-19-vaccine-testing-resources/

