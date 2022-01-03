Advertisement

Skowhegan’s Callaway LePage continuing unique prep basketball path

By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Smithfield’s Callaway LePage has traveled on a unique path to become a star post player for the Skowhegan River Hawks.

She’s one of three triplets, along with her brothers, Collin and Kyle, who play on the Skowhegan boys basketball team.

LePage said she’s loved playing since she touched a basketball, and growing up with Collin and Kyle helped build her toughness into her style that she plays with today.

It’s a skill set that she uses to run the floor, shoot from anywhere, and fit into any position in a triangle offense, but it all started growing up in the driveway.

“We really have grown together. We beat on each other to make each other better. Since we were little, we always had a basketball court. They’d always beat me, but this is what made me so much better today. I know I’m not going to be the biggest player, but they’re taller than me, so they helped me by playing physically. They’re taller, so I have to go around them like I have to go around all my opponents,” said LePage, junior forward.

LePage, Jaycie Christopher, and the Morris twins (Maddie and Annabelle) form a tough group for Skowhegan’s opponents. LePage said they’re able to pass her into great scoring opportunities, including a 26 point opening night win over Brewer last month.

LePage joins Christopher to help build another local reason she loves the game: Sunday youth clinics, culminating in Little Ballers Night with the River Hawks.

“They still do it now. You go with the team into the locker room, meet with them in the huddle, and go into the locker room. That’s what made me want to do that someday. That made it real that I could be doing this. That’s what I dreamed of, and now that’s me,” said LePage.

LePage said she’d like to play college basketball as she works toward a career in physical therapy or athletic training, even mentioning Husson.

It’s a profession that can keep her around sports, and she says her own recovery from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus that cost her time in her eighth grade and freshman seasons inspired her to pursue it.

