One Of Our Coldest Nights Of The Season On The Way Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure sitting well to our south & east will continue to bring light snow through parts of southern New England. For us, this low will just bring us some cloud cover for the first half of the night. Locations over the north have actually kept clear skies for most of the day as the clouds have not reached that far inland. Skies will begin to clear around midnight as an area of high pressure moves into western New England. This will result in a cold night with some of us experiencing our coldest lows since early 2021. Lows will drop into the single digits above & below zero. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 mph, but will still be enough to drive wind chill values into early Tuesday well below zero.

Conditions will stay pretty quiet for Tuesday as high pressure dominates the weather pattern. Despite a cold start, afternoon highs will be close to seasonable in the upper 20s & low 30s. Winds pick up a southwest direction around 5-15 mph.

High pressure remains in control through the first part of Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon a disturbance moving up the east coast will bring scattered rain showers into the evening. A few snow showers may also mix in after midnight. Highs will reach the upper 30s to mid 40s. Another low moving out of the Great Lakes will bring light snow into the mountains early Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will be slightly cooler only reaching the mid to upper 30s.

By Friday, a low pressure system will move into the northeast. The exact track still has great uncertainty with it, but some models have it as a potential Nor’easter with the threat of accumulating snow & strong winds. Other models bring the track farther to our south and east resulting in just some scattered snow showers. The models that bring heavy snow to the region are now showing signs in shifting farther southeast. Will be watching the latest track & more updates on the way.

EURO model has shifted farther south east, but still continues to bring snow & wind to the region on Friday. (WABI)

GFS forecast continues to go with a dry solution for Friday, keeping the low well out to sea. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy for the first half of the night. Skies clearing after midnight. Cold with lows into the single digits above & below zero. Northerly winds around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near seasonable in the 20s & low 30s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered rain showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain may mix with some snow into the evening hours.

THURSDAY: Light AM snow showers in the mountains. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the potential of snow. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Another cold day with highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers to start changing over to rain. Highs ranging from freezing to close to 40°.

