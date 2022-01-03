Advertisement

Frozen from flight

Loon stuck on ice for five days in Monmouth rescued by fire fighters and volunteers
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Monmouth fire fighters confer with Avian Haven and Biodiversity Research Institute to safely...
MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Cold water rescues come in all forms. For fire fighters in Monmouth, it was a loon stranded on the ice.

According to Facebook posts, last Wednesday a man ice fishing on Sand Pond reported a loon stuck on a patch of open water.

Emergency responders rescue loon stuck on ice for five days in Monmouth
The bird was going on five days of being iced out. Loons reportedly need up to a quarter-mile in order to gain enough speed for lift-off.

Monmouth fire fighters worked with the Biodiversity Research Institute of Portland, and Avian Haven to net and then safely remove the loon from the ice.

Loon stranded on ice for five days rescued by Monmouth Fire fighters with help from Avian Haven...
The bird was banded then taken to Avian Haven where they are resting comfortably.

