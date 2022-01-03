Libertarians to be reenrolled, nominate candidates in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - - A federal judge has ordered Maine election officials to allow Libertarian Party members to re-enroll in an expedited process and to nominate candidates for the 2022 elections.

The order by Judge Lance Walker, signed last week, requires the secretary of state to send letters informing Libertarians that their unenrollment was unlawful and that they may rejoin.

The judge ruled that the Libertarians can nominate candidates under the party banner for the 2022 election regardless whether their numbers reach the minimum threshold because of tight timetables.

