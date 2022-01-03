Advertisement

Gas prices decrease a little in northern New England

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have decreased a little in northern New England over the past week. GasBuddy, which surveys stations, says prices in New Hampshire fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week.

The price in the state was down to $3.26 a gallon. Prices in Vermont went down a little under a penny, to $3.35 a gallon.

In Maine, prices were down a half-cent to $3.40 a gallon.

The national average was $3.27 per gallon. That was a decrease of 9.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.

