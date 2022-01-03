Chilly today, cold overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that brought us rain and snow has moved out and high pressure is building in. It will be cooler today with highs in the teens and low 20s. Tonight will be one of the coldest nights so far with lows falling below zero across the north and in the single digits for the Bangor region and along the coast. Wind chills will be below zero around the region. So be prepared for cold conditions as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure will remain over the area on Tuesday. Highs will climb back into the 20s for many locations.

A disturbance will move through on Wednesday. A rain/wintry mix is possible inland with rain along the coast. Temperatures will also be above average, with upper 40s along the coast. Precipitation will taper off early Thursday morning.

The next day to watch will be Friday. A low pressure system looks to track into the Northeast. This could potentially bring some accumulating snowfall to the region. It is still to early for exact details.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Highs 11-22°. North wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Lows 0-10°. Below-zero wind chills. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 18-28°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a rain/ wintry mix inland with rain along the coast. Highs 36-48°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Snow possible. High in the low 20s to low 30s. North wind 5-15 mph.

