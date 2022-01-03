Advertisement

Analysis: Death rates higher in less vaccinated counties

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP - Deaths rates in Maine from COVID-19 are three times higher in the state’s less-vaccinated counties compared to counties that are heavily vaccinated.

The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram analysis compared highly vaccinated coastal counties - Cumberland, Lincoln and Sagadahoc - with three counties that are not - Somerset, Piscataquis and Franklin counties.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a South Portland pediatrician and infectious disease expert, said there’s “no doubt in the scientific community that these vaccines have blunted the pandemic in really meaningful ways.”

