Analysis: Death rates higher in less vaccinated counties

PORTLAND, Maine (AP - Deaths rates in Maine from COVID-19 are three times higher in the state’s less-vaccinated counties compared to counties that are heavily vaccinated.

The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram analysis compared highly vaccinated coastal counties - Cumberland, Lincoln and Sagadahoc - with three counties that are not - Somerset, Piscataquis and Franklin counties.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a South Portland pediatrician and infectious disease expert, said there’s “no doubt in the scientific community that these vaccines have blunted the pandemic in really meaningful ways.”

