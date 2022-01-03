Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car headed in...
Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly Bristol crash
Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III, from Fairfield, welcomed their son, Jesse, into the world at...
Multiple babies born on New Year’s Day 2022 in Maine hospitals
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise, slightly, according to the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations trending upward, Maine CDC says
Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say
(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company
More than 20 million people under winter storm alerts as snow, rain and cold move across the...
Snow storm and omicron causing mass flight delays
Be careful out there. That’s the message from the Maine Warden Service when it comes to ice...
Maine Warden Service urges caution on ice
Loon stranded on ice for five days rescued by Monmouth Fire fighters with help from Avian Haven...
Frozen from flight