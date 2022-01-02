Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly Bristol crash

BRISTOL, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say speed and alcohol likely played a role in a deadly New Year’s Eve crash.

It happened just after noon in Bristol on Route 130.

Investigators say a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car head-on.

The driver of the car, 69-year-old Karen McCubbin of Bristol, was killed in the crash.

We’re told she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup, 39-year-old Robert Campbell of New Harbor, was taken to a hospital along with a 6-year-old boy who was also in the car.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

