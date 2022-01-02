Snow Ends Tonight. Cold Start To The Work Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow gradually ending from west to east this evening. Additional accumulations will stay pretty light & some slick roads are possible. Cloud cover will stay put for the first half of the night before clearing out for the first half of Monday. Lows will range from the single digits over the north to the mid-teens along the coast.

Colder air moves in behind the system from today making for a cold start to the week. Highs for most on Monday will be in the teens & 20s. The day will start off with sun, but then finish up with clouds as a disturbance moves into southern New England. This low will bring light snow to parts of MA, CT & RI and will stay far enough out in the Gulf of Maine that we will only see cloud cover. Some northern spots may not even see any clouds.

Temperatures return to pretty seasonable by Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Watching a disturbance by Wednesday afternoon that could bring areas of light rain mixing with snow into the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will jump above freezing with some spots reaching the low 40s.

By Friday, a low pressure system will move into the northeast. The exact track still has great uncertainty with it, but some models have it as a potential Nor’easter with the threat of accumulating snow & strong winds. Other models bring the track farther to our south and east resulting in just some scattered snow showers. Will be watching the latest track & more updates on the way.

TONIGHT: Snow ending & skies will gradually clear. Lows in the single digits & teens. NW wind around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & colder. Highs in the teens & low 20s. Clouds will move in by the afternoon. NNW wind around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs slightly warmer than Monday in the 20s & low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clouds with scattered rain showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain may mix with some snow into the evening hours.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the potential of snow. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

