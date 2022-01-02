Rain Changing To Snow With Wintry Mix In Between

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow already falling across portions of northern Maine where temperatures have fallen below freezing. Farther southwards still some scattered rain showers & drizzle as temperatures are still above freezing. Low clouds & fog will still be a problem this morning creating areas of diminished visibility.

Low pressure has moved into the Gulf of Maine. Winds have shifted out of the north/northwest and is now drawing in colder air and will cause temperatures to fall today changing the rain over to snow.

Snow across the north with rain showers from the foothills towards the coast. (WABI)

There will be a period where as the rain changes to snow, a window of freezing rain & sleet will be possible. Ice accumulations will be possible for some making for slippery roads especially across parts of Downeast Maine. Along I-95 will see the chance of freezing rain & sleet by midday Sunday.

Wintry mix line of sleet & freezing rain positioned over I-95. (WABI)

The Wintry mix line should continue its push for the coastline through the afternoon & will be clear of the coast just after sunset. Snow will taper off late Sunday night into early Monday.

Wintry mix has cleared the coast and all snow will be expected into the evening. (WABI)

Snowfall accumulations from Dover-Foxcroft towards Lincoln and southwards towards the Interstate will be around 1-3″. The Bangor area can expect upwards of 2″. North of that line into the mountains, 3-6″ will be likely. South & east of I-95 can expect less than an inch.

Sleet & Freezing rain will be likely as rain changes to snow. Slippery roads will be possible with best potential across parts of Downeast Maine. (WABI)

Highest amounts in the mountains where 3-6" will be possible. The Bangor area can expect 1-2". (WABI)

Colder air moves in behind this system making for a cold start to the week. Highs for most on Monday will be in the teens & 20s with lows down into the single digits above & below zero. Temperatures will rebound by the middle of the week.

Watching a quick disturbance by Wednesday afternoon that could bring areas of light rain mixing with snow into the evening hours.

By Friday, a low pressure system will move into the northeast. The exact track still has great uncertainty with it, but some models have it as a potential Nor’easter with the threat of accumulating snow & strong winds. Other models bring the track farther to our south and east resulting in just some scattered snow showers. Will be watching the latest track & more updates on the way.

TOAY: Overcast skies with areas of fog this morning. Snow across the mountains with rain from the foothills towards the coast. Eventually rain will transition to all snow throughout the day. Periods of sleet & freezing rain likely as transition occurs. Temperatures falling with afternoon highs in the 20s. Snowfall accumulations highest across the north where 3-6″ will be possible, closer to the Interstate, 1-2″. Northerly winds around 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow coming to an end & skies will gradually clear. Lows in the single digits & teens. NW wind around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & colder. Highs in the teens & low 20s. Clouds will move in by the afternoon. NNW wind around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs slightly warmer than Monday in the 20s & low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clouds with scattered rain showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the potential of snow. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.