Healthy Living for Maine offers online and in-person workshops

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Living for Maine kicks off 2022 with several new virtual and in-person workshops.

The workshops range from learning how to live with diabetes to building better caregivers.

They say it will be valuable for seniors, but those 18 years and older can participate as well.

Many of these sessions are free, while others have a low cost.

The trainers are committed to helping Mainers on their journey to healthy living.

“If we can help somebody else, often it makes maybe whatever we maybe personally dealing with or going through at the time seem much smaller. And so it just always feels good to help someone else and make a positive impact in their life,” said Jen Paquet, Healthy Living for Maine.

For more information and for a schedule of workshops, visit healthylivingforme.org.

